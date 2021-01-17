Former Pakistani minister running for US Congress
Web Desk
07:00 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
Former Pakistani minister running for US Congress
Share

SIALKOT – Umar Ahmed Ghumman, former member of the National Assembly from NA-112, announced on Sunday that he would be running for the US Congress from the 8th District of Virginia.

Addressing a press conference at the Sambrial Press Club, Ghumman thanked the people of Sambrial, his constituency in Pakistan, and promised to safeguard the interests of the poor and the people of Pakistan.

During his political career in Pakistan, Ghumman has also been the state minister for privatisation and investment and chairman of the Board of Investment.

The former PML-Q minister said he was set to contest the US congressional election and make history as the first Pakistani-American congressman and the first US Congressman to have been elected to two different parliaments of the world.

Praising his old friend and fellow parliamentarian, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Ghumman said Khan’s stance on corruption was justified and valid. He said he would strive to serve the 8th District as well as the American Muslim community.

All you need to know about new US president ... 08:42 PM | 16 Jan, 2021

NEW YORK – Days after the attack on the US Capitol by the supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump, Joe ...

More From This Category
Pakistan showcases 'Koh-i-Noor' at Natural ...
06:30 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
Amjad Sabri’s killer sentenced to death in ...
05:24 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
Pakistan's coronavirus monitoring body chief ...
05:53 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
Two women judges of Afghanistan Supreme Court ...
04:28 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
Afridi lauds Pakistan's mission in Dubai for ...
03:58 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
PNS Nasr sets sail for Africa on humanitarian ...
04:58 PM | 17 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Stars who turned down plastic surgery
07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr