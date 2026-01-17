Karachi police arrest two suspects involving in raping over 100 children 

KARACHI – Karachi police claimed to have arrested two men, Imran and Waqas Khan, involved in the sexual abuse of over 100 children in the city.

The arrest was made by the East Investigation Wing following an intensive operation.

SP Investigation Usman Sadozai said the police team acted on information provided by a victim child in Tipu Sultan.

The investigation revealed that the suspects had been involved in heinous crime since 2020, with seven cases of sexual abuse filed with matching DNA evidence linking the same individual to all cases.

The victims, aged between 12 and 13 years, were primarily lured by the perpetrators under the pretext of motorcycle rides and then taken to isolated locations, mainly near Malir, where the crimes took place. One of the cases involved multiple perpetrators.

Imran, a resident of Manzoor Colony, worked as a puncture mechanic and confessed to abusing children for the past six years. His accomplice, Waqas Khan, was also arrested in connection with the crimes. Three victims identified Imran, while one recognized both Imran and Waqas from the incidents.

The police also revealed that in one case, the two suspects took a child to Sarjani, but the child raised an alarm, causing the suspects to flee the scene.

On January 6, Additional IG Karachi Azad Khan formed a special investigative team led by DIG CIA Mukadas Haider, which successfully apprehended the suspects within 11 days of formation.

Sindh’s Inspector General (IG) praised the investigative team for their swift and effective action and recommended awarding them for their efforts.