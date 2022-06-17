Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on June 17, 2022

08:31 AM | 17 Jun, 2022
Source: File Photo
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market on June 17, 2022 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 206.5 208.5
Euro EUR 216 218
UK Pound Sterling GBP 251 253
U.A.E Dirham AED 56.2 56.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 55.2 55.7
Australian Dollar AUD 143.78 145.03
Bahrain Dinar BHD 550.5 555
Canadian Dollar CAD 159.59 160.94
China Yuan CNY 30.83 31.08
Danish Krone DKK 28.92 29.27
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 26.37 26.72
Indian Rupee INR 2.65 2.73
Japanese Yen JPY 1.6 1.66
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 673.22 678.22
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 46.89 47.34
New Zealand Dollar NZD 129.2 130.4
Norwegians Krone NOK 20.64 20.94
Omani Riyal OMR 538.33 542.83
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 56.2 56.8
Singapore Dollar SGD 148.61 149.91
Swedish Korona SEK 20.19 20.49
Swiss Franc CHF 206.53 208.28
Thai Bhat THB 5.92 6.02

