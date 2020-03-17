Pakistan Army soldier martyred in Indian ceasefire violations along LoC: ISPR
06:49 PM | 17 Mar, 2020
Pakistan Army soldier martyred in Indian ceasefire violations along LoC: ISPR
RAWALPINDI - A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom as forces responded to India's unprovoked firing at the Line of Control (LoC), ISPR said on Tuesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the Pakistan army "responded effectively" after "Indian Army troops resorted to unprovoked fire in Shahkot Sector along LOC with heavy weapons".

"Pakistan Army responded effectively targeting those post which initiated fire, inflicted heavy losses on enemy in terms of men and material," the statement read.

"During an exchange of fire, Sepoy Wajid Ali, (20), resident of District Dadu, valiantly responding to Indian ceasefire violation embraced Shahadat, " it added.

