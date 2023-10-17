Lahore weather update today

Lahore residents on Tuesday woke up to heavy rain as the showers continued from early morning, but as the day progresses, the city was party clouded.

Lahore Rain Update

Met Office in its latest advisory said dry weather is expected in most districts of the province. However, light rain-thunderstorm is expected in Lahore, Attock, Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Sialkot, Narowal and Gujrat earlier in the day.

Lahore Temperature Today

Amid rain, the mercury in Lahore plunged to around 20°C. Humidity was recorded at over 90 percent in the metropolis. Winds blew at 7km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 4 which is moderate, with visibility around 16km.

Lahore Air Quality

Despite the rain, the provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at 70, which is very poor.

The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Synoptic Situation

A westerly wave is present over upper parts is likely to move north/northeast during next 12 hours. Another shallow westerly wave from Persian Gulf is likely to approach central parts of Balochistan tomorrow.

On Tuesday, dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, cloudy weather with light rain-thunderstorm (light snow over high mountains) is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining areas.