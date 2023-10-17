Lahore weather update today

Lahore residents on Tuesday woke up to heavy rain as the showers continued from early morning, but as the day progresses, the city was party clouded.
Met Office in its latest advisory said dry weather is expected in most districts of the province. However, light rain-thunderstorm is expected in Lahore, Attock, Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Sialkot, Narowal and Gujrat earlier in the day.
Amid rain, the mercury in Lahore plunged to around 20°C. Humidity was recorded at over 90 percent in the metropolis. Winds blew at 7km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 4 which is moderate, with visibility around 16km.
Despite the rain, the provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at 70, which is very poor.
The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.
Synoptic Situation
A westerly wave is present over upper parts is likely to move north/northeast during next 12 hours. Another shallow westerly wave from Persian Gulf is likely to approach central parts of Balochistan tomorrow.
On Tuesday, dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, cloudy weather with light rain-thunderstorm (light snow over high mountains) is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining areas.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 17, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|275.9
|278.15
|Euro
|EUR
|291.1
|294
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|340.6
|344
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.5
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.4
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|173.25
|175
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.16
|746.16
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|200
|202
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.21
|38.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.09
|39.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.47
|35.82
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.4
|1.47
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|894.37
|903.37
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.73
|59.33
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.31
|165.31
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.7
|26
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|720.82
|728.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.25
|76.95
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|198
|200
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.33
|25.63
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.98
|309.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.65
|7.8
Pakistani gold market witnessed a negative trend and on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan stands at Rs201,000 per tola, price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs171,530.
Daily Pakistan presents you with accurate and updated gold rates as per the Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.
We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Karachi
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Islamabad
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Peshawar
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Quetta
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Sialkot
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Attock
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Gujranwala
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Jehlum
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Multan
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Gujrat
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Nawabshah
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Chakwal
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Hyderabad
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Nowshehra
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Sargodha
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Faisalabad
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Mirpur
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
