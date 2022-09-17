PM Shehbaz to appoint new army chief, visit China in November: Defence minister
ISLAMABAD – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will appoint new Chief of Army Staff (COAS) in November in line with his constitutional obligation.
Addressing a press conference, the defence minister said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan was attempted to make the appointment of army chief controversial. He said that former prime minister was damaging the interests of Pakistan just for power.
Incumbent COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa is going to retire this years as his extension for three years ends in November.
Khawaja Asif further said that PM Shehbaz Sharif will visit China in the first week of November on the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jingping.
He said that the invitation was extended by the Chinese President to Shehbaz Sharif during a meeting in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on the sidelines of SCO meeting.
He said Russian President Vladimir Putin has also invited the Prime Minister to visit Moscow and this visit will also take place.
The Defence Minister said the Chinese President, during his meeting with prime minister, recognized him as an efficient and pragmatic leader, and expressed the commitment to vigorously take forward the CPEC project. He said Xi Jinping described Pakistan as an all-weather strategic friend.
Khawaja Asif said the Russian President, during his meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, appreciated Pakistan's position on Ukraine. He said Russia has shown willingness to export wheat and gas to Pakistan, state broadcaster reported.
Imran Khan clarifies remarks about extension to ... 10:01 PM | 13 Sep, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday clarified that he did not suggest extension in the tenure ...
