Lahore weather update

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted rain-thunderstorm in the provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

Lahore Rain Update

Amid the muggy weather, Met Office predicted rain-thunderstorms in Lahore on Sunday.

Lahore temperature today

At noon, the mercury reached around 30°C. Humidity was recorded at over 66 percent in the city. Winds blew at 37km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 4 which is moderate, with visibility around 5km.

Lahore Air Quality

The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at 66, which is poor. The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Synoptic Situation

Moderate monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal are penetrating in upper/central parts. A westerly wave is also likely to enter in upper parts of the country from today.

Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in northeast/South Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Islamabad, southeast Sindh, northeast Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir. Isolated heavy falls is expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Potohar region during the forecast period.