Timeless Japanese artistry at Fujiyama’s glittering media night 

Web Desk
04:47 PM | 18 Apr, 2024
KARACHI—A special tasting event was held last night at Fujiyama, Pakistan's first Japanese restaurant located at the Avari Towers Hotel.

The restaurant was founded by the late Mr. Byram D. Avari in January 1987 and has undergone extensive renovations to enhance its dining experience. After the revamp, the restaurant reopened on the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr.

During the COVID lockdown, Avari's two flagship restaurants, Fujiyama and Dynasty, were closed. After revamping Dynasty, it surpassed all expectations upon reopening. Similarly, Avari has announced its return with the new and improved Fujiyama, which is poised to exceed its well-acknowledged dining experience.

The vision and dedication of Mr. Byram D. Avari are at the heart of Fujiyama, with his insistence on uniqueness. The revamped restaurant embodies his vision of bright and happy decor with meticulous attention to detail. The new look of Fujiyama was designed by Tariq Alexander Qaiser, who stated "It's a tribute to our working relationship, honouring tradition while embracing creativity using natural stone, marble, and real rosewood with each element contrasting harmoniously with the other."

Consul General Masaru Hattori, Deputy Consul General Yasushi Nakagawa, and four other Japanese diplomats were present on the occasion.

The unique tasting event celebrated dining excellence and innovation. Upon entering the restaurant, one is immediately awed by the transformed ambience, which subsequently leads to a gastronomic journey of authentic Japanese flavours. A carefully designed menu was served, consisting of extensive starters, including miso soup, prawn tempura, gyoza, yakitori, Gumoko salad, and assorted sushi and maki. The mains consisted of chicken or beef teppanyaki served with garlic rice, and the meal was capped off with a dessert of tempura ice cream, fresh fruits, and Japanese green tea.

"Fujiyama is more than just a restaurant; it's a culinary journey that celebrates Japanese cuisine's rich flavours and traditions. Our commitment to excellence ensures that every dish tells a story of authenticity and passion, which I am honoured to share with our guests while pushing the boundaries of culinary innovation," exulted Carlito Magno, Fujiyama's head chef. He has previously worked at Benihana International and Zuma in Dubai, among other award-winning Japanese restaurants.

Apart from the Japanese diplomats, the event was also attended by the Avari family, prominent culinary aficionados, and several noted names and renowned personalities of the media and entertainment fraternity, including actor Adeel Hussain, singer and comedian Ali Gul Pir, fashion designer Amir Adnan, actors Ali Safina, Azfar Rehman, actress Hira Tareen, designer Huma Adnan, model Javeria Ali, Nabeel Zuberi, singer Nabila Bano, producer Nina Kashif, actress Samina Peerzada, singer and activist Shehzad Roy, fashion stylist Tabesh Khoja, fashion photographer Tapu Javeri, television actor Usman Peerzada, and actress Zara Tareen.

