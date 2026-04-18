Three Deaths reported in Islamabad after Consumption of Packaged Juice

ISLAMABAD – At least three people have died in Pakistani capital Islamabad, within a span of just 72 hours after allegedly consuming juice, prompting action from DC Islamabad.

According to claims being shared online, the deceased were aged 34, 19, and 22. All three reportedly fell critically ill shortly after the incident and were rushed to a public hospital as their condition rapidly deteriorated.

The situation reportedly escalated further when two of the critically ill patients were transferred to CDA hospital for advanced treatment. One of them is said to have arrived in a condition that still showed some possibility of recovery. However, despite medical efforts and treatment provided by doctors, the patient could not survive.

The incident sparked additional concern due to reports suggesting that postmortem examinations were not conducted.

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon has taken swift notice of reports circulating about alleged deaths connected to boxed juice in the federal capital, ordering a detailed investigation into the matter.

According to official directions, the DC has instructed relevant authorities to thoroughly probe the incident and bring all facts to light without delay. The move comes amid growing public concern and unverified claims circulating on social media.

He has also directed food safety officials to intensify operations against individuals and vendors involved in the sale of counterfeit, unsafe, and expired food and beverage products. Authorities have been asked to take strict action against those found violating food safety regulations.

The administration made it clear that ensuring the availability of safe, hygienic, and quality food for the public remains a top priority and will be enforced at all costs.