PML-N leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry’s son dies in road accident

ISLAMABAD – An unfortunate incident unfolded in Islamabad on Monday night, as Anza Tariq, the son of Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, a prominent figure in the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), lost his life in a tragic road accident.

The incident took place on Seventh Avenue when Anza Tariq's car swerved to avoid a motorcyclist and collided with a roadside pole, causing the vehicle to overturn. The impact of the collision left Anza Tariq with critical injuries.

Anza Tariq was rushed to the hospital and provided the immediate medical treatment. Despite all efforts, he couldn't overcome his injuries and passed away during the course of treatment.