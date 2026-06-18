Islamabad Police Constable (BS-07) Jobs June 2026: Check Eligibility and Apply Online

ISLAMABAD – If you are looking to serve in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, there is good news as 1,668 Constable (BS-07) vacancies are open with male and female candidates invited across Pakistan.

Interested applicants who meet the educational, age, and physical requirements can apply online and become part of the force responsible for maintaining law and order in the federal capital. The recruitment campaign is being distributed under provincial and regional quotas to ensure fair representation and merit-based selection.

Islamabad Police Jobs 2026

Candidates with Matriculation or equivalent qualification can apply for the positions. The age limit for applicants has been set at 18 to 25 years, making it an excellent opportunity for fresh graduates seeking a respected government career.

Apply Online

Interested candidates can submit their applications online through the official ICT Police website. Only online applications will be accepted, and candidates are advised to complete the process before the closing date.

To qualify, candidates must meet the prescribed physical standards. Male applicants are required to have a minimum height of 5 feet 7 inches and chest measurements of 33–34½ inches, while female candidates must have a minimum height of 5 feet 2 inches. Applicants will also undergo an endurance test, with male candidates required to complete a 1.5-mile run in 10.5 minutes and female candidates in 15 minutes.

ICT Police directed interested candidates to submit applications online only within 15 days of the advertisement’s publication. Applications sent by hand, courier, or email will not be entertained. At the time of the physical test, candidates must present original documents, including their CNIC, academic certificates, and domicile certificate.

The department stressed transparency and merit throughout the recruitment process. Applicants providing false information or fake documents may face legal action, while candidates must also submit an affidavit declaring that they are not involved in any criminal activity.