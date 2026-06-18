Mufti Qavi calls influencer Fariha Farrukh his ‘granddaughter’ in viral video

LAHORE – Controversial religious figure Mufti Abdul Qavi has once again found himself in the spotlight after a video featuring viral social media influencer Fariha Farrukh gained widespread attention online.

In the video, Mufti Qavi is seen alongside Fariha Farrukh and refers to her as his granddaughter while addressing viewers directly.

“She is my granddaughter,” he says in the clip, adding that anyone looking at her with ill intentions should remember that she has the support and protection of “Dadu Qibla Mufti Abdul Qavi.”

He also urged people to maintain a positive attitude and use polite language. Addressing young people, he said: “The only message for the younger generation is to stay positive and keep your language sweet.”

During the video, Mufti Qavi adopted a stern tone and warned social media users against making inappropriate remarks about Fariha Farrukh. He cautioned viewers against using offensive words or posting negative comments about her.

The video quickly spread across social media platforms, where it attracted significant attention and prompted a wave of reactions from users. Many netizens shared humorous and critical comments as the clip continued to circulate online.