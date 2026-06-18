Pakistan takes Center Stage in Historic US-Iran Peace agreement as PM Shehbaz signs MoU

ISLAMABAD – Major milestone for Pakistan as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emerged as central figure in landmark agreement between the US and Iran, becoming the only leader besides the two heads of state to sign the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The agreement, signed by US President Donald J. Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, carries third signature, that of PM Sharif, who signed document as mediator and guarantor of the accord. The development is being viewed as a powerful symbol of Pakistan’s growing influence in international diplomacy and conflict resolution.

Islamabad :18 June 2026. Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif signed the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (Islamabad MoU)، as mediator. The Islamabad MOU has been signed by President of USA Donald J. Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. pic.twitter.com/M0LKK9XoK8 — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) June 18, 2026

Islamabad MoU comes after months of intense diplomatic engagement aimed at reducing tensions between Washington and Tehran amid one of the region’s most volatile crises in recent years. Throughout the process, Pakistan positioned itself as a bridge between the two adversaries, advocating dialogue over confrontation and diplomacy over escalation.

Officials familiar with the negotiations say Islamabad played a critical behind-the-scenes role in maintaining communication channels and encouraging both sides to pursue peaceful solutions. Pakistan’s leadership, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and supported by top civilian and military officials, reportedly worked tirelessly to create conditions conducive to dialogue.

As guarantor, Pakistan effectively placed its diplomatic credibility behind the understanding reached between the United States and Iran, underscoring the confidence both sides placed in Islamabad’s role during the negotiations.

Political observers called it rare for a third-country leader to be formally included in such an agreement, making Sharif’s presence on the document particularly significant. The move highlights Pakistan’s emergence as a trusted intermediary capable of engaging with rival powers and facilitating dialogue during periods of heightened tension.

The development has also been seen as a boost for Pakistan’s international standing. By helping promote communication, mutual understanding and diplomatic engagement between two longstanding adversaries, Islamabad has projected itself as a constructive player on the global stage and a country willing to invest political capital in the pursuit of peace.

As details of the agreement continue to emerge, attention is increasingly turning to Pakistan’s expanding diplomatic footprint. For many observers, the Islamabad MoU represents not only a breakthrough in US-Iran relations but also a defining moment in Pakistan’s effort to establish itself as a credible peace broker in an increasingly turbulent world.