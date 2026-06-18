PM Shehbaz announces historic ‘Islamabad MoU’ between US and Iran, hails diplomatic breakthrough

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday announced what he described as a historic diplomatic breakthrough between the United States and Iran, revealing that the “Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding” had been electronically signed by the presidents of both countries and endorsed by Pakistan in its role as mediator.

In a statement issued on social media, the prime minister said the agreement reflected the commitment of Washington and Tehran to resolving their differences through dialogue and diplomacy.

“I am honoured to announce that the historic ‘Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding’ has been electronically signed today between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Sharif said.

He added that the memorandum had been signed by the presidents of both countries and endorsed by him as mediator, describing the development as a significant step toward a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

“The signing of this agreement at the highest level of the respective governments demonstrates the commitment of both sides to a diplomatic resolution of the conflict,” he said.

According to Sharif, the Islamabad MoU will enter into force immediately. As part of the initial measures under the agreement, Iran will reopen the Strait of Hormuz while the United States will lift its naval blockade.

The prime minister paid tribute to US President Donald J. Trump for his role in securing the agreement.

“I offer my heartfelt congratulations and sincere appreciation to the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, whose steadfast commitment to diplomacy and preference for peaceful resolution have once again helped end a conflict that could have led to devastating consequences for the region and beyond,” he said.

Sharif also praised members of the American negotiating team, including Vice President J.D. Vance, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, for what he termed their “invaluable contributions” to the achievement.

The premier likewise expressed appreciation for the Iranian leadership.

“I express my profound respect and appreciation to His Eminence Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran, and President Masoud Pezeshkian for their wisdom, foresight and statesmanship in embracing the cause of peace,” he said.

He also recognized the efforts of Iran’s negotiating team, including Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Abbas Araghchi and Eskandar Momeni, saying their “patience, perseverance and commitment to constructive engagement were instrumental in bringing this agreement to fruition.”

Sharif highlighted the role played by regional partners in facilitating the diplomatic process.

“I would especially like to acknowledge the sincere efforts and constructive engagement of the leadership of the State of Qatar in helping reach this point,” he said.

He further commended the leadership of Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Egypt for their “indispensable role and invaluable contributions” in advancing the negotiations.

The prime minister reserved special praise for Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, crediting him with playing a key role in the diplomatic effort.

“I would also like to make special mention of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, whose tireless efforts, selfless dedication and instrumental role were critical in facilitating this breakthrough and advancing the cause of peace and regional stability,” Sharif said.

Concluding his statement, the premier expressed hope that the agreement would usher in a new era of stability and cooperation in the region.

“May this Memorandum of Understanding serve as an enduring foundation for greater understanding, mutual respect and shared prosperity for the complete region,” he said.