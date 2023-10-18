Pakistani rupee’s winning streak against US dollar ends in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani currency lost its nearly a month-long winning streak against the US dollar, as it depreciated in the inter-bank market for the second day.

During the intra-day trading on Wednesday, the rupee faced a hard time against the greenback, moving down by Rs1 in the opening hours of trading.

Before noon, the local currency was hovering at 278.03, moving down by 0.36 percent.

The rupee touched its low in early September 5, but the stern measures and massive crackdown brought local currency on track and it witnessed the longest appreciation runs in recent times.