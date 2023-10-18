  

BusinessPakistan

Pakistani rupee’s winning streak against US dollar ends in interbank

Web Desk
10:08 AM | 18 Oct, 2023
usd to pkr
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Pakistani currency lost its nearly a month-long winning streak against the US dollar, as it depreciated in the inter-bank market for the second day.

During the intra-day trading on Wednesday, the rupee faced a hard time against the greenback, moving down by Rs1 in the opening hours of trading.

Before noon, the local currency was hovering at 278.03, moving down by 0.36 percent.

The rupee touched its low in early September 5, but the stern measures and massive crackdown brought local currency on track and it witnessed the longest appreciation runs in recent times.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 18, 2023

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Latest

10:32 AM | 18 Oct, 2023

Pakistan condemns inhumane and indefensible Israeli attack on Gaza's Al-Ahli Hospital

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 18 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 18 October,  2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 18, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 18, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 276.4 278.65
Euro EUR 292.1 295
UK Pound Sterling GBP 341.6 345
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.5 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73 73.7
Australian Dollar AUD 174.25 176
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.5 748.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 39.36 39.76
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.4 1.47
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 900.12 909.12
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.08 59.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.88 166.88
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.42 25.72
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 731.13
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.49 77.19
Singapore Dollar SGD 199 201
Swedish Korona SEK 25.47 25.77
Swiss Franc CHF 309.09 311.59
Thai Bhat THB 7.68 7.83

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan today – October 18, 2023

Today Gold prices in Pakistan

The price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, stands at Rs205,000 per tola, price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs187,915.

Daily Pakistan presents you with accurate and updated gold rates as per the Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.

We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.

Today Gold Rates in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Karachi PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Islamabad PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Peshawar PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Quetta PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Sialkot PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Attock PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Gujranwala PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Jehlum PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Multan PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Bahawalpur PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Gujrat PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Nawabshah PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Chakwal PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Hyderabad PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Nowshehra PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Sargodha PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Faisalabad PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365
Mirpur PKR 205,000 PKR 2,365

