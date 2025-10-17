Chinese Embassy Welcomes Pakistan’s Top Digital Media Influencers

ISLAMABAD — The Chinese Embassy in Islamabad hosted a special delegation of Pakistan’s leading digital media influencers and publishers, in collaboration with the Centre for Regional Connectivity with Shared Future (CRCSF).

The event aimed to strengthen China-Pakistan ties through digital collaboration and enhance the online community’s understanding of China’s development story in Pakistan.

The delegation featured prominent figures such as Maarij Farooq and Moiz Farooq of Pakistan Economic Network, Laiba Farooq of Ittehad Digital Network, Kashaf e Murtaza of Pakistan TV, Talha Ahad (CEO, The Centrum Media), Talal Chaudhry (CEO, TechJuice), influencer Hamza Bhatti, social media personality Seemal Rehan, Imran Ghazali (former GM, Digital Media Wing, Government of Pakistan), Hammad Ali Nasir (CEO, Adcelerate 360), Ammaar Bin Saleem (host, Outloud with Ammaar), Bakhtwar Raja, Palwash Abbasi, Mir Haris Ali, Ammar Alvi (Digital Communications Department, Government of Pakistan), Ibrahim Afridi (Founder, Greenova8), and Waseem Ghaffar (Digital Team, Prime Minister’s Office).

In his welcome remarks, Mr Shi Yuanqiang, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Chinese Embassy, hailed China and Pakistan as “ironclad brothers” and emphasised the importance of cooperation in the digital media sphere to promote positive narratives and counter misinformation. He noted that while bilateral relations remain strong, there is a growing need to expand their digital footprint so Pakistan’s youth can better appreciate the enduring friendship.

Mr Shi expressed the Embassy’s delight at hosting the delegation, adding that he hoped to see more such exchanges, including influencer visits to China to experience its rapid progress firsthand.

Following the opening remarks, Embassy officials delivered a comprehensive briefing on China’s socioeconomic transformation, focusing on Xinjiang’s development and the nation’s poverty alleviation campaign, which has lifted over 800 million people out of poverty in the last 45 years. Officials described this as “one of humanity’s greatest success stories.”

They also addressed Western media narratives that misrepresent China’s achievements, urging Pakistani influencers — including Talha Ahad, Imran Ghazali, and Hamza Bhatti — to use their platforms to promote truth and positivity.

A key segment of the session centred on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), described by Embassy officials as a “joint child” of both nations. They dismissed rumours suggesting CPEC had stalled, reaffirming that its continued success depends on shared commitment. The briefing also highlighted the emerging opportunities for youth and digital collaboration under CPEC Phase II.

Participants, including Hammad Ali Nasir, Ammar Bin Saleem, Bakhtwar Raja, Palwash Abbasi, Mir Haris Ali, Ammar Alvi, Ibrahim Afridi, Seemal Rehan, and Kashaf-e-Murtaza, appreciated the initiative, noting that it offered a more profound insight into China’s development model and its evolving partnership with Pakistan.

In their feedback, Hamza Bhatti, Talha Ahad, and Imran Ghazali lauded the engagement as highly informative, thanking the Chinese Embassy and CRCSF for facilitating dialogue that fosters stronger people-to-people and digital ties between the two nations.