Founder member of Islamic centre murdered near mosque in Canada

A founding member of the Islamic Centre in Oshawa, Canada, was killed by unknown assailants near the mosque.

The motive behind his killing remains unclear, and authorities have not released further details on the case.

According to reports from foreign news agencies, Ibrahim Bala, 80, was killed in close proximity to the mosque, sparking shock and grief within the local Islamic community.

The Islamic Centre has released a statement expressing deep sorrow over the loss, describing Bala as a beloved member of their community. The statement reads, “A dear brother of our community has tragically lost his life near the mosque.”

The Islamic community has urged the government to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident. They have called for the swift arrest and prosecution of those responsible for this heinous act.