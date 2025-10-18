Traffic plan issued for Pakistan vs South Africa matches in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – Ahead of the Pakistan vs South Africa cricket matches at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, the traffic police have issued a detailed traffic management plan to ensure smooth traffic flow during the event.

The traffic measures, which include road closures and diversions, will be in place from October 20 to 24.

A spokesperson for the traffic police announced that over 367 officers and personnel will be deployed throughout the duration of the matches. Key routes will experience diversions during the arrival and departure of the teams.

Traffic traveling from Islamabad to Rawalpindi will be redirected onto the Expressway from Faizabad, while vehicles heading in the opposite direction will be diverted via Sixth Road towards Saidpur.

Additionally, Stadium Road will be closed from 9th Avenue Chowk to Double Road during match hours. Commuters coming from Islamabad on 9th Avenue can use the IJP Road and Faizabad routes as alternatives. During team movements, Murree Road will be temporarily closed from Faizabad to Double Road, with traffic from Ghousia Chowk diverted through Farooq-e-Azam Road and Kuri Road.

The traffic police have designated three parking areas for cricket spectators: Civil Aviation Ground, Shahbaz Sharif Park, and Graduate College. A shuttle service will be available to transport spectators between the parking sites and the stadium, ensuring easy access and reducing public inconvenience.

The white-ball series will kick off with a three-match T20I series starting October 28 in Rawalpindi, followed by matches in Lahore on October 31 and November 1. The ODI series will take place in Faisalabad on November 4, 6, and 8.