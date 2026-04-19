Tiktok Video Turns Fatal As Young Student Dies In Peshawar

PESHAWAR – A tragic incident in Peshawar has claimed the life of a young student, highlighting the dangers of unsafe social media practices. A fifth-grade student, Owais, died after a pistol accidentally discharged while he was filming a video at home.

According to reports, the child had access to a mobile phone as items were often shared in his school’s WhatsApp group. On the day of the incident, he was recording a video for TikTok and had placed a pistol near a mirror. Unfamiliar with handling the weapon, it went off accidentally, resulting in his death.

The victim’s father said that other children were at school at the time, and a small mistake led to the tragic loss. The grieving family described the moment as deeply painful.

The incident has once again raised concerns over the growing trend of making risky social media videos. Experts warn that young users are increasingly putting their lives at risk for viral content, particularly in cases involving weapons.

They stressed that irresponsible use of social media can lead to serious mental, moral, and behavioral issues among children. Experts have urged parents to closely monitor their children’s online activities and called on authorities to take strict action against the display and misuse of weapons in digital content to prevent further tragedies.