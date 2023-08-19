Weather update for Karachi

KARACHI – The weather in the port city of Karachi is likely to be cloudy as weak moist currents from Bay of Bengal are penetrating in upper parts of Pakistan.

Karachi Rain Update

PMD, in its fresh advisory, predicted humid weather with dust-raising winds in districts of the southeastern region including the provincial capital Karachi and very less chances of drizzle.

Karachi temperature today

The minimum temperature was recorded at 30 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature may reach 32 degrees Celsius. The wind blowing from the southwest is expected to have a speed of 24 kilometers per hour.

Karachi Air Quality

Karachi’s air quality was recorded at 71 on Saturday. The air of the port city reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Experts suggest cutting time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

PMD predicted weak moist currents from Arabian Sea penetrating in the upper parts of the country, and mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most plain areas of the country.