Pakistan Armed Forces shall befittingly respond to any Indian misadventure, aggression: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI - Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor reiterated that Pakistan Armed Forces shall befittingly respond to any Indian misadventure or aggression.

Provocative statements and preparations for escalation along LOC by Indian COAS appear to be an effort as usual to divert world attention from wide spread protests in India against CAB. Pakistan Armed Forces shall befittingly respond to any Indian misadventure or aggression. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 19, 2019

In a tweet on Thursday, Major General Asif Ghafoor said that “Provocative statements and preparations for escalation along LOC by Indian COAS appear to be an effort as usual to divert world attention from wide spread protests in India against CAB. Pakistan Armed Forces shall befittingly respond to any Indian misadventure or aggression.”