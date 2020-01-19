Kamyab Jawan Programme: PM Imran likely to distribute loan cheques in Sindh on Jan 27
Associated Press of Pakistan
08:26 PM | 19 Jan, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to distribute loan cheques among the successful applicants of the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) from Sindh on January 27.

The cheque distribution ceremony of the YES- a component of Kamyab Jawan Programme- would be held in Sindh by end of this month, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar told APP here on Sunday. The loan cheques would also be distributed in other provinces shortly, he added.

He said the YES had received overwhelming response from youth as some 1.3 million applications had been received so far from across the country. Unlike the past, he said modern technologies were embraced to encourage the youth for availing this opportunity, he added.

Usman said on the contrary, only 109,000 youth applied for the loan scheme launched by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in its previous tenure which was the manifestation of fact that the project of previous government was a half-baked idea.

To a query, he said the transparency was the hall mark of Kamyab Jawan Programme.

