Alice Wells to arrive in Pakistan today to meet with top officials

11:09 AM | 19 Jan, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells will arrive in Islamabad on Sunday (today) for a four-day visit.

The visit by Wells is part of her 10-day visit to the region during which she travelled to Sri Lanka and India before her arrival in Pakistan.

She will meet with senior Pakistani government officials and members of civil society to discuss issues of bilateral and regional concern, including Afghanistan and the Middle East tensions.

Wells' last visit to Islamabad in August 2019 had come a day after the Indian government had rushed through a presidential decree to abolish Article 370 of the Constitution that granted special status to Indian occupied Kashmir.

