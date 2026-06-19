US Vice President Vance delays trip to Switzerland for peace talks with Iran

WASHINGTON – US Vice President JD Vance has cancelled his scheduled trip to Switzerland to start talks regarding implementation of the 14-point agreement signed by the US and Iran to end the war.

“As the Vice President said at his press conference, the plans for the upcoming technical talks have not been finalized, and the US delegation has been prepared to depart at the first available opportunity,” a White House spokesperson confirmed.

“But the logistics of these negotiations have never been simple or predictable. As of now the Vice President is not departing tonight.

“We will let you know as soon as we have a concrete update about next steps.”

US authorities recently indicated that a formal ceremony to finalize the agreement between Washington and Tehran would take place in Geneva. However, Iran’s Foreign Ministry questioned the need for such an event, noting that the accord had already been signed by the presidents of both countries on Wednesday.

While Iran previously signaled its willingness to move forward with technical-level discussions following a 60-day extension of the fragile ceasefire, uncertainty remains over the next phase of negotiations. Earlier on Thursday, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported that Iranian officials were waiting for concrete evidence that the United States was implementing its commitments under the interim deal before resuming talks. The report also said there was no confirmed decision regarding a visit by Iran’s negotiating team to Geneva.