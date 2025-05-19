Get 2 Years of Warranty on iPhone 16 with Mercantile!

LAHORE—iPhone users, your peace of mind just got an upgrade. For the first time in Pakistan, Mercantile Pakistan—Apple’s official distributor—is offering a 2-year warranty (1 year Apple + 1 year Mercantile) on all iPhone 16 series purchases.

This game-changing offer redefines after-sales care by delivering unmatched coverage, zero hassle, and no hidden costs—just premium peace of mind, as Apple intended.

Why settle for the standard when you can have more?

✅ 2-Year Warranty – double the protection

✅ No Hidden Fees – scan & register

✅ Authorised Apple Support – in Karachi, Lahore, & Islamabad

✅ Walk-In Service* – no appointments, no paperwork, no stress

✅ Handled by Apple-Trained Experts

From claim to care, the process is *fast, transparent, and built around you.

Ready to activate? Head to (https://sure-cover.com/register) to register your device and unlock your worry-free iPhone experience. Because premium products deserve *premium protection* — and Mercantile delivers precisely that.