Three Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in Balochistan operations

RAWALPINDI – Security forces eliminated three terrorists belonging to the Indian proxy, so-called Baloch Liberation Front, in two separate engagements in Balochistan, said ISPR on Monday.

According to the military’s media wing, an intelligence-based operation was conducted by the security forces in general area Gishkur, Awaran District, on the reported presence of Indian sponsored terrorists.

During the operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and after an intense fire exchange, Indian-sponsored terrorist Younas was killed, while two Indian sponsored terrorists got injured.

In another engagement in Turbat City, Kech District, security forces successfully neutralised two Indian-sponsored terrorists including ringleader Sabr Ullah and Amjad Bichoo.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in multiple terrorists activities against the law enforcement agencies as well as target killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any terrorist present in the area, as security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts by Indian proxies at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.