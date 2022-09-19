Pakistan Army Chief meets Chinese Defence Minister during official visit

BEIJING – Pakistan’s Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe to discuss matters of mutual interest.

Top Pakistani general, who is on an official visit to Beijing for two days, exchanged views with Chinese officials for enhancing strategic mutual trust and deepening pragmatic cooperation.

Chinese Defence Minister said Beijing greatly values its time-tested relations with Islamabad and its Army and looks forward to further expanding this cooperation.

General Wei Fenghe said that the development of the multi-billion project CPEC is aimed at bringing more benefits and prosperity to the people of both countries and termed Pak-China military cooperation as an important pillar of bilateral relations.

He also appreciated COAS Bajwa for special measures taken for the provision of a safe and secure environment for CPEC projects in the country and efforts towards regional stability and expressed satisfaction over progress on CPEC and hoped for timely completion of the project.

Furthermore, a Chinese official conveyed his grief over the devastation caused by ongoing floods in Pakistan due to climate changes and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims, the statement said.

General Wei Fenghe also offered to provide technical assistance for flood relief efforts and appreciated Pakistan Army’s rescue and relief efforts in flood-affected areas.

COAS Bajwa also thanked Defence Minister for his sentiments and continued Chinese support for Pakistan.