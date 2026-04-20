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Changan’s UNI-S SUV Specs and Price in Pakistan; full details

By News Desk
2:29 pm | Apr 20, 2026
Changans Uni S Suv Specs And Price In Pakistan

KARACHI – Pakistan’s SUV league advanced with another addition as Changan teases highly anticipated UNI-S SUV. First look features premium design and strong road presence, targeting the competitive C-SUV segment.

It is expected to be offered in multiple powertrains, including petrol (ICE), hybrid, and plug-in hybrid (PHEV), giving buyers flexible options.

Changan UNI-S SUV

Category Specs
Engine 1.5L Turbocharged Petrol (Blue Whale)
Power Output ~178–185 hp
Torque 280–300 Nm
Transmission 7-speed DCT Automatic
Drive Type Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
Hybrid Option Yes (HEV variant expected)
Top Speed ~190 km/h
Dimensions
Length 4,539 mm
Width 1,865 mm
Height 1,680 mm
Wheelbase 2,656 mm
Fuel Economy
Petrol Variant ~17 km/l
Hybrid Variant Up to ~25 km/l (claimed)
Wheels & Suspension
Wheels Up to 19-inch alloys
Front Suspension MacPherson Strut
Rear Suspension Multi-link
Interior & Tech
Infotainment 12.8-inch Touchscreen
Sound System 8 Speakers
Connectivity Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
Smart Features Voice Control, Smartphone Key
Parking Assist Remote Parking
Comfort Features
Seats Heated & Ventilated (Front)
Sunroof Panoramic
Climate Control Dual-Zone
Seat Adjustment Electric
Safety
Airbags 6
ADAS Level 2 Driver Assistance
Camera 540° Surround View
Key Features Adaptive Cruise, Lane Assist, Emergency Braking

UNI-S enters the market as a premium C-segment SUV, and it’s not holding back. With dimensions larger than rivals like the Honda HR-V, Haval Jolion, and Jaecoo J5, the new model aims to deliver a more commanding presence and enhanced space—potentially redefining expectations in its category.

Changan UNI-S SUV in Pakistan

Changan’s pricing strategy for UNI-S looks attractive. Fans can expect the SUV to be priced around Rs8-8.5Million, the company is yet to share official word on the price point.

As for the “S,” while Changan has remained tight-lipped, industry speculation links it to ideas like Sport, Smart, or Superior—adding to the intrigue.

Changan UNI-S will be offered with two powertrain options Hybrid, and Turbocharged petrol (non-hybrid).

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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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