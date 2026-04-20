Changan’s UNI-S SUV Specs and Price in Pakistan; full details

KARACHI – Pakistan’s SUV league advanced with another addition as Changan teases highly anticipated UNI-S SUV. First look features premium design and strong road presence, targeting the competitive C-SUV segment.
It is expected to be offered in multiple powertrains, including petrol (ICE), hybrid, and plug-in hybrid (PHEV), giving buyers flexible options.
Changan UNI-S SUV
|Category
|Specs
|Engine
|1.5L Turbocharged Petrol (Blue Whale)
|Power Output
|~178–185 hp
|Torque
|280–300 Nm
|Transmission
|7-speed DCT Automatic
|Drive Type
|Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
|Hybrid Option
|Yes (HEV variant expected)
|Top Speed
|~190 km/h
|Dimensions
|Length
|4,539 mm
|Width
|1,865 mm
|Height
|1,680 mm
|Wheelbase
|2,656 mm
|Fuel Economy
|Petrol Variant
|~17 km/l
|Hybrid Variant
|Up to ~25 km/l (claimed)
|Wheels & Suspension
|Wheels
|Up to 19-inch alloys
|Front Suspension
|MacPherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-link
|Interior & Tech
|Infotainment
|12.8-inch Touchscreen
|Sound System
|8 Speakers
|Connectivity
|Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
|Smart Features
|Voice Control, Smartphone Key
|Parking Assist
|Remote Parking
|Comfort Features
|Seats
|Heated & Ventilated (Front)
|Sunroof
|Panoramic
|Climate Control
|Dual-Zone
|Seat Adjustment
|Electric
|Safety
|Airbags
|6
|ADAS
|Level 2 Driver Assistance
|Camera
|540° Surround View
|Key Features
|Adaptive Cruise, Lane Assist, Emergency Braking
UNI-S enters the market as a premium C-segment SUV, and it’s not holding back. With dimensions larger than rivals like the Honda HR-V, Haval Jolion, and Jaecoo J5, the new model aims to deliver a more commanding presence and enhanced space—potentially redefining expectations in its category.
Changan UNI-S SUV in Pakistan
Changan’s pricing strategy for UNI-S looks attractive. Fans can expect the SUV to be priced around Rs8-8.5Million, the company is yet to share official word on the price point.
As for the “S,” while Changan has remained tight-lipped, industry speculation links it to ideas like Sport, Smart, or Superior—adding to the intrigue.
Changan UNI-S will be offered with two powertrain options Hybrid, and Turbocharged petrol (non-hybrid).
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