Changan’s UNI-S SUV Specs and Price in Pakistan; full details

KARACHI – Pakistan’s SUV league advanced with another addition as Changan teases highly anticipated UNI-S SUV. First look features premium design and strong road presence, targeting the competitive C-SUV segment.

It is expected to be offered in multiple powertrains, including petrol (ICE), hybrid, and plug-in hybrid (PHEV), giving buyers flexible options.

Changan UNI-S SUV

Category Specs Engine 1.5L Turbocharged Petrol (Blue Whale) Power Output ~178–185 hp Torque 280–300 Nm Transmission 7-speed DCT Automatic Drive Type Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) Hybrid Option Yes (HEV variant expected) Top Speed ~190 km/h

Dimensions Length 4,539 mm Width 1,865 mm Height 1,680 mm Wheelbase 2,656 mm

Fuel Economy Petrol Variant ~17 km/l Hybrid Variant Up to ~25 km/l (claimed)

Wheels & Suspension Wheels Up to 19-inch alloys Front Suspension MacPherson Strut Rear Suspension Multi-link

Interior & Tech Infotainment 12.8-inch Touchscreen Sound System 8 Speakers Connectivity Android Auto & Apple CarPlay Smart Features Voice Control, Smartphone Key Parking Assist Remote Parking

Comfort Features Seats Heated & Ventilated (Front) Sunroof Panoramic Climate Control Dual-Zone Seat Adjustment Electric

Safety Airbags 6 ADAS Level 2 Driver Assistance Camera 540° Surround View Key Features Adaptive Cruise, Lane Assist, Emergency Braking

UNI-S enters the market as a premium C-segment SUV, and it’s not holding back. With dimensions larger than rivals like the Honda HR-V, Haval Jolion, and Jaecoo J5, the new model aims to deliver a more commanding presence and enhanced space—potentially redefining expectations in its category.

Changan UNI-S SUV in Pakistan

Changan’s pricing strategy for UNI-S looks attractive. Fans can expect the SUV to be priced around Rs8-8.5Million, the company is yet to share official word on the price point.

As for the “S,” while Changan has remained tight-lipped, industry speculation links it to ideas like Sport, Smart, or Superior—adding to the intrigue.

Changan UNI-S will be offered with two powertrain options Hybrid, and Turbocharged petrol (non-hybrid).