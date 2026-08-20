BankIslami crosses Rs700 Billion in Deposits, reports Rs4.31 Billion Pre-Tax Profit

KARACHI – BankIslami delivered strong performance in first half of 2026, marking major milestone as its deposit base crossed Rs700 billion for first time.

Supported by growing customer confidence, a robust CASA ratio and continued expansion in financing, Bank Islami reported a pre-tax profit of PKR 4.31 billion, reinforcing its strong growth momentum and position in Pakistan’s Islamic banking sector.

In first half of 2026, the Bank’s CASA ratio strengthened to over 77%, and gross financing rose to PKR 338.6 billion. The Bank’s total income for the period stood at PKR 20.5 billion, reflecting steady contribution from the Bank’s diversified financing and investment portfolio.

Earlier this year, BankIslami was recognised as Pakistan’s Best Islamic Digital Bank by the Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards, for its efforts to strengthen its digital capabilities and provide customers with a seamless and convenient banking experience. This marks the Bank’s second consecutive year of recognition, having previously been named Best Islamic Bank in 2025.

“As flagbearers of Islamic banking in Pakistan, our mission is to make it easy and accessible to our customers, and the preferred choice of banking for everyone,” said Imran H Shaikh, Dy Chief Executive Officer of BankIslami. “Our financial performance reflects the continued trust and support of our partners and customers, and we remain committed to continuing this momentum as we carry forward our mission of Saving Humanity from Riba,” he added.

With a nationwide network of over 550 branches, the Bank continues to expand across retail, cash management, investment banking, trade, and home remittances, with a strong focus on enhancing customer experience and its mission of ‘Saving Humanity from Riba’.