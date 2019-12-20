Musharraf’s high treason case: UN opposes death penalty
Musharraf’s high treason case: UN opposes death penalty
NEW YORK - The United Nations (UN) has opposed the death sentence handed down to former president General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf in the high treason case.

While addressing a news briefing at the UN Headquarters in New York, UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that he understood that the case is in an appeal process, but the UN has long been opposed to capital punishment.

