Musharraf’s high treason case: UN opposes death penalty
09:58 AM | 20 Dec, 2019
NEW YORK - The United Nations (UN) has opposed the death sentence handed down to former president General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf in the high treason case.
While addressing a news briefing at the UN Headquarters in New York, UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that he understood that the case is in an appeal process, but the UN has long been opposed to capital punishment.
