Coronavirus outbreak: Imran phones Xi to express solidarity with China

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan held a telephone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday to express unequivocal solidarity with the Chinese leadership and people in the wake of outbreak of coronavirus.

The Pakistani premier conveyed his heartfelt condolences over the precious lives lost due to the outbreak of the virus. He praised the relentless efforts undertaken by China for containing and controlling coronavirus and underscored that the people and the Government of Pakistan stand firmly behind China in its decisive efforts to fight and eliminate the virus.

Imran Khan underscored that timely, effective and far-reaching measures undertaken by China are being acknowledged globally. He also reiterated Pakistan's offer to send a field hospital along with a team of doctors to China to help Chinese people fight the virus.

While underscoring Pakistan's full trust in the measures being taken by the Chinese authorities, the PM expressed complete confidence that the Chinese nation under the inspiring leadership of President Xi will emerge stronger and victorious in the aftermath of Coronavirus.

Appreciating China's strong resolve and special measures to look after our nationals during this difficult time, Khan expressed the confidence that China will continue to take best possible measures for the welfare of our nationals and students in China.

President Xi expressed profound gratitude for Pakistan's support to China at a critical time and underscored that China is taking effective, swift and timely measures to battle Coronavirus. He emphasized that China will win people's war against coronavirus.

Xi reaffirmed that China is treating Pakistani students "as our own" and will spare no effort in ensuring their safety, health and well-being.

On bilateral relations, President Xi underscored China's commitment to taking the Pakistan-China economic partnership to a new level and stressed that CPEC will continue to be its strongest center-piece.

Both leaders shared their resolve to continue to have communication and exchanges at the highest level to strengthen Pakistan-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership and to build closer China-Pakistan Community of shared future in the new era.