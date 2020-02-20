Federal Cabinet to discuss political, economic situation today
Web Desk
11:34 AM | 20 Feb, 2020
Federal Cabinet to discuss political, economic situation today
Share

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the Federal Cabinet meeting in Islamabad today (Thursday).

According to media reports, the meeting will discuss the overall political and economic situation of the country.

The meeting will also review the prices of essential commodities and the steps taken to check the inflation across the country.

