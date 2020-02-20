PSL 2020: PCB bans Umar Akmal with immediate effect under Anti-Corruption Code

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has imposed a ban on Umar Akmal with immediate effect under Article 4.7.1 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code.

According to an official press release stated that he cannot take part in any cricket-related activity pending the investigation being carried out by PCB’s Anti-Corruption Unit.

As this is an ongoing investigation, the PCB will not make any further comments.

Earlier this month, reports of the batsman exposing himself during a skin-fold test had emerged. Akmal had exposed himself entirely during the skin-fold test, asking his trainer, “Where is the fat?”

Meanwhile, Quetta Gladiators are allowed to apply for Umar Akmal’s replacement in the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020, which will commence today at 9:00 pm (PST).

Article 4.7.1 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code

Article 4.7.1 read as: Where either (a) the PCB decides to charge a Participant with an offence under this Anti-Corruption Code; or (b) the PCB considers that there are other exceptional circumstances relevant to a Participant (for example, where any relevant police authority has arrested and/or charged a Participant with an offence under any relevant criminal law in respect of facts or circumstances that may also constitute an offence under this Anti-Corruption Code), it, shall have the discretion, in circumstances where it considers that the integrity of the sport could otherwise be seriously undermined, to Provisionally Suspend the Participant pending the Anti-Corruption Tribunal’s determination of whether he/she has committed an offence. Any decision to Provisionally Suspend the Participant will be communicated to the Participant in writing, with a copy sent at the same time to the ICC and, where applicable, the National Cricket Federation to which the Participant is affiliated.