PSL 2020: PCB bans Umar Akmal with immediate effect under Anti-Corruption Code
Share
LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has imposed a ban on Umar Akmal with immediate effect under Article 4.7.1 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code.
According to an official press release stated that he cannot take part in any cricket-related activity pending the investigation being carried out by PCB’s Anti-Corruption Unit.
As this is an ongoing investigation, the PCB will not make any further comments.
Earlier this month, reports of the batsman exposing himself during a skin-fold test had emerged. Akmal had exposed himself entirely during the skin-fold test, asking his trainer, “Where is the fat?”
Meanwhile, Quetta Gladiators are allowed to apply for Umar Akmal’s replacement in the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020, which will commence today at 9:00 pm (PST).
Article 4.7.1 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code
Article 4.7.1 read as: Where either (a) the PCB decides to charge a Participant with an offence under this Anti-Corruption Code; or (b) the PCB considers that there are other exceptional circumstances relevant to a Participant (for example, where any relevant police authority has arrested and/or charged a Participant with an offence under any relevant criminal law in respect of facts or circumstances that may also constitute an offence under this Anti-Corruption Code), it, shall have the discretion, in circumstances where it considers that the integrity of the sport could otherwise be seriously undermined, to Provisionally Suspend the Participant pending the Anti-Corruption Tribunal’s determination of whether he/she has committed an offence. Any decision to Provisionally Suspend the Participant will be communicated to the Participant in writing, with a copy sent at the same time to the ICC and, where applicable, the National Cricket Federation to which the Participant is affiliated.
- US Congressmen raise concerns on Kashmir situation ahead of Trump's ...10:08 PM | 20 Feb, 2020
- Pakistan hopes Trump will take up Kashmir dispute with India during ...09:59 PM | 20 Feb, 2020
- UK deputy high commissioner visits industrial cities of Pakistan09:49 PM | 20 Feb, 2020
- India killed 70 Kashmiris during 200 days of IoK military siege08:38 PM | 20 Feb, 2020
- Coronavirus outbreak: Imran phones Xi to express solidarity with China08:30 PM | 20 Feb, 2020
- Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set to make final appearances as senior ...01:15 PM | 20 Feb, 2020
- Arnold Schwarzenegger invites PM Imran Khan to join Austrian World ...01:08 PM | 20 Feb, 2020
- Ben Affleck says his divorce from Jennifer Garner was 'the biggest ...01:02 PM | 20 Feb, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019