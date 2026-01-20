Gul Plaza Fire: 81 Missing, DNA Tests underway to identify victims

KARACHI – Karachi is left reeling after a catastrophic fire erupted at Gul Plaza, engulfing the commercial complex in wall of flames that burned relentlessly for 34 hours. Authorities finally declared fire inferno under control, but the building remains structurally fragile and dangerously unstable, raising fears of a catastrophic collapse at any moment.

Rescue teams, along with Army, Rangers, and civil administration, are continuing cautious and risky search operation for missing persons. Engineers are assessing the building’s weakened structure, but the threat of further collapse hangs heavy over the rescue mission as new details continue to surface from the devastated site.

Families praying for a miracle

The number of missing persons moved to 81. Families registered complaints for all 81 individuals, desperately waiting for news.

DNA collection has started to identify victims, with 18 samples already submitted by grieving relatives. Rescue teams continue to work inside the burned-out plaza, entering through rear access points while heavy machinery clears debris and creates safer pathways.

Authorities urged families of missing persons to coordinate with the DC office helpline for updates as the search continues.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab announced that Nazimabad Fire Station will be renamed after Shaheed Furqan, the brave firefighter who lost his life during the rescue operation. He promised that Furqan’s widow will be given employment, and his children’s education will be fully supported by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

During his visit to the bereaved family, Mayor Wahab assured them that the city would stand by them in this hour of tragedy. Furqan’s relatives described him as the backbone of the family—a loving father, brother, and son. The family has also appealed to the government to allow his widow to continue living in the government-allotted house, instead of having the facility withdrawn.

SAFETY FAILURE

Survivors have revealed chilling details about the chaos inside Gul Plaza. The building had 26 gates, but 24 were locked after 10pm, leaving only two escape routes. The darkness and thick smoke made the situation unbearable. The survivors’ accounts raise serious questions about safety standards at Gul Plaza.

A tense standoff erupted at the site when families blocked a crane from removing debris, insisting that authorities recover the bodies before any machinery is used.

Chanting loudly, they stood in front of the crane, demanding, “First retrieve our loved ones, then use the crane.”

Sindh Rangers intervened to clear the area and allow rescue operations to continue, but tensions remain high as authorities struggle to balance rescue efforts and structural safety.

A committee has been formed to assess financial losses, including local traders and Nasser Hussain Shah. The Sindh Chief Minister has also set up a team to support affected traders.

A total of 69 people are missing, with 32 last seen at Gul Plaza. Authorities said the area around Gul Plaza and Rampa Plaza is under control, and all entry points are secured. Only rescue personnel are being allowed inside the building.