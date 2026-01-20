How much are Pakistanis paying in petrol taxes per litre in January 2026?

ISLAMABAD – Ministry of Petroleum revealed detailed figures on taxes collected from consumers on petroleum products. The documents show that consumers are being hit with three different taxes simultaneously, and all this is being collected without any pause.

Diesel (HSD) Tax Breakdown

Rs. 78 per liter tax

Rs. 75.41 petroleum levy

Rs. 2.50 climate support levy

Plus 10% customs duty

Diesel consumers are paying 3 taxes + customs duty together!

Petrol Tax Breakdown:

Rs. 82 per liter tax

Rs. 79.62 petroleum levy

Rs. 2.50 climate support levy

Plus 10% customs duty

Petrol consumers also face 3 taxes + customs duty!

Furnace oil: Rs. 77 petroleum levy

Kerosene oil: Rs. 18.95 petroleum levy

Light diesel oil: Rs. 15.37 petroleum levy

Furnace oil also attracts 18% GST!

These taxes are being collected under the Petroleum Levy and Climate Support Ordinance, 1961. And the Climate Support Levy has been collected since July 1, 2025.