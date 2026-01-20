Pakistan Senate approves bill to make reproductive health part of school curriculum

ISLAMABAD – The Senate on Tuesday passed a bill to include reproductive health education as part of the school curriculum for children above the age of 14.

The legislation aims to provide comprehensive knowledge on physical, mental, and social well-being related to reproductive health.

According to the bill, any guidance or instructions related to reproductive health will require written consent from parents before being imparted to students.

The bill further outlines that when preparing textbooks, the relevant authorities will ensure that the reproductive health curriculum is age-appropriate for the students.

Last year, in July 2025, there was a heated debate in the Senate Committee regarding the inclusion of reproductive health materials in the academic curriculum.

The meeting, chaired by Senator Bushra Anjum Butt, saw varied opinions on the matter.

Senator Quratulain Mari, a committee member, proposed that reproductive health education should be included in the curriculum to prevent children from searching for inappropriate content online. She emphasized the importance of educating girls before marriage to ensure they are better informed.

However, Senator Fauzia Arshad expressed concerns about introducing detailed reproductive health content to younger students, suggesting that the decision should be left to the discretion of the parents. She shared her personal experience of being asked whether her children should be taught reproductive health while they were studying in the United States.

Senator Khalida Atif had also expressed reservations, stating that while children are naturally curious, reproductive health education should not be included in the curriculum at the primary level.