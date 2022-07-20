Army Chief inaugurates Tunneling Institute of Pakistan

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa inaugurated the Tunneling Institute of Pakistan which aimed at promoting professional tunneling expertise including research and development and synergizing tunneling resources.

Report of the state broadcaster said the FWO institute will provide a distinctive platform to encompass tunneling education through both tunneling academia and industry experts.

Tunneling Institute is reportedly the sixth such facility in the World which has been completed and operationalized within the planned time frame of 10 months by Frontier Works Organization.

The reports also mentioned that the top general visited the National Emergency Operation Centre where he was apprised of the latest polio campaigns and challenges being faced.

Army chief directed to provide additional manpower and resources in sensitive locations to ensure a safe and secure environment for polio teams for proper reach and effectiveness of polio Campaigns to achieve the objective of a polio-free Pakistan, the report added.

Pakistan Army chief appreciates troops’ combat ... 07:56 PM | 27 Apr, 2022 RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) ...

Earlier, Engineer in Chief Lieutenant General Moazzam Ejaz and Director General Frontier Works Organization Major General Kamal Azfar received General Bajwa.