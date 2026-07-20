Holiday announced on July 22 for Urs of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya

MULTAN – The district administration of Multan has announced a local holiday on July 22 to mark the 787th annual Urs celebrations of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya.

According to an official notification issued by Multan Deputy Commissioner Dr Faisal Saleem, all government offices, public departments, and district-level institutions in Multan will remain closed on the occasion.

The administration said the holiday has been declared to allow citizens and devotees to participate in the religious events and gatherings held in connection with the Urs celebrations.

The Urs of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Multani is one of the most significant annual religious gatherings in Multan, attracting visitors and devotees from across Pakistan. The shrine, located in the historic city of Multan, is a prominent centre of Sufi tradition and spiritual heritage.

Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Multani was a renowned Sufi scholar and spiritual leader of the Suhrawardi order who played an influential role in spreading Islamic teachings in the region during the 13th century. His shrine, situated on a prominent hill near the old city area, is known for its distinctive architecture and holds great religious and cultural importance.

During the annual Urs, devotees gather at the shrine to offer prayers, participate in religious ceremonies, and pay tribute to the teachings and legacy of the revered Sufi saint.

The event is traditionally marked by various spiritual activities and gatherings attended by people from different parts of the country.