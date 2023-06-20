Gold price decreases by Rs200 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed another drop for second consecutive day of the running business weeks as rupee slightly strengthens against the US dollar in the interbank market on Tuesday.

The price of per tola gold dropped by Rs200 to close at Rs220,500 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw a decrease of Rs171 to settle at Rs189,043, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity remained unchanged at $1,951 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remained unchanged as Rs2,650 and Rs2,271.94, respectively.