Flight Tickets may get cheaper in Pakistan as Jet Fuel price slashed by Rs56.97/Litre

ISLAMABAD – A day after cutting Petrol and Diesel Prices, Pakistani government lowered of jet fuel rates by Rs56.97 per litre and set the new rate at Rs238.87 per litre.

The changes are said to be relief for crisis-hit airlines, and for passengers too, who are forced to pay 20-25 percent more during the last two months.

The latest cut comes amid revisions in rates as the government slashed petrol prices by Rs74.28 per litre and diesel prices by Rs67.31 per litre, providing broad-based relief amid concerns over transportation and energy costs.

Aviation industry observers said the decrease in jet fuel prices is particularly important because fuel accounts for a major share of an airline’s operating expenses. With costs easing, expectations are growing that airlines may review their fare structures and pass some of the savings on to travelers.

For passengers, the development offers slght hope at time when travel costs remain a key concern. While airlines have yet to announce any fare adjustments, industry sources believe the reduction in fuel costs could create room for more competitive ticket prices, especially on domestic routes.

The impact of the latest price cut will become clearer in the coming weeks as airlines assess operational costs and market conditions. For now, the government’s decision is being welcomed as another step in a broader trend of declining fuel prices, with potential benefits for both the aviation sector and the traveling public.