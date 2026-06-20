MDCAT 2026 scheduled for August 16; Registration starts June 22

ISLAMABAD – Thousands of students aspiring to secure admission to medical and dental colleges across Pakistan can now mark their calendars, as Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has announced that the MDCAT 2026 examination will be held on August 16, 2026.

The medical entrance test is scheduled to take place on Sunday at 10:00am, providing candidates with a clear timeline to prepare for one of the most important examinations in their academic journey.

PMDC said online registration for MDCAT will open on June 22, 2026, allowing students to submit their applications and secure their place in the test. Candidates will have until July 8 to complete registration by paying the prescribed Rs9,000 fee.

For those unable to meet the initial deadline, the council has also announced a late registration window that will remain open until July 13. However, applicants choosing this option will be required to pay a higher fee of Rs13,000.

The announcement comes as many students intensify their preparation for the highly competitive admission test, which plays a key role in determining entry into medical and dental institutions nationwide.

PMDC advised candidates not to wait until the last moment to register and urged them to use the remaining weeks wisely by focusing on their studies and exam preparation.

With the examination date now confirmed, aspiring doctors and dentists have less than two months to finalize their registration and step up preparations for the crucial test that could shape their future careers.