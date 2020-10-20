Punjab PDWP approves five development schemes worth Rs 3.2bn

LAHORE – The Provincial Development Working Party Punjab on Monday confirmed five development plans of various sectors at an expected cost of Rs3,229.876 million.

These schemes were approved in the 11th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of the current fiscal year 2020-21, an official spokesperson told media

Punjab P&D Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch, members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, Senior Chief Coordinator Javed Latif, Assistant Chief Coordination Shahid Idrees, and other representatives of relevant provincial departments attended the meeting.

The schemes included Land Acquisition for Establishment of Sewage Treatment Plant (Sialkot) under Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program (PICIIP) at the cost of Rs 822.958 million, Land Acquisition and Resettlement Assistance for Establishment of Sewage Treatment Plant (North Zone) and Effluent Pumping Station (North & South Zone) (Sahiwal) at the cost of Rs. 657.620 million,

In addition, the PDWP also approved ‘widening/improvement of main ‘Lehtrar Kotli Kuliary Road (24.1km), tehsil Kotli Sattian, Rawalpindi (revised)’ at a cost of Rs649.463 million, dualisation of Jandiala Sher Khan section (11.15km), Hiran Minar Road, Sheikhupura (revised)’ at a cost of Rs494.682 million, and ‘rehabilitation and widening/improvement of roads in district Rahim Yar Khan (revised)’ at a cost of Rs605.153 million.