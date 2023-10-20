  

UAE Dirhams to Pakistani Rupees rate today - 20 October 2023

09:08 AM | 20 Oct, 2023
dirham to rupee
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – The United Arab Emirates Dirham rate in Pakistan on Friday, 20 October 2023, stands at Rs73.70 as the local currency gained momentum after stern measures.

AED to PKR Rate – 20 October 2023

Date Exchange Rate
20 October 2023 Rs73.70
19 October 2023 Rs75.91

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 20, 2023

09:22 AM | 20 Oct, 2023

Pakistan, China vow to boost cooperation at all levels with special focus on CPEC, BRI

09:00 AM | 20 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 20 October, 2023

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 20, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 20, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.35 282.15
Euro EUR 293.1 296.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 341.7 345.1
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.15 77.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.7 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 175.15 176.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 735.94 743.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.15 205.15
China Yuan CNY 37.98 38.38
Danish Krone DKK 39.28 39.68
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.47 1.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 894.58 903.58
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.08 59.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.88 164.88
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.28 25.58
Omani Riyal OMR 718.74 726.74
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.49 77.19
Singapore Dollar SGD 200.5 202.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.47 25.77
Swiss Franc CHF 307.55 310.05
Thai Bhat THB 7.68 7.83

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

Gold prices in Pakistan today

The price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan on Friday, October 20, 2023, stands at Rs217,700 per tola, price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs181,290.

Daily Pakistan presents you with accurate and updated gold rates as per the Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.

We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.

Today Gold Rates in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Karachi PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Islamabad PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Peshawar PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Quetta PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Sialkot PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Attock PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Gujranwala PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Jehlum PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Multan PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Bahawalpur PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Gujrat PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Nawabshah PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Chakwal PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Hyderabad PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Nowshehra PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Sargodha PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Faisalabad PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365
Mirpur PKR 217,700 PKR 2,365

