Currency Rates in Pakistan – 20 September 2025 – Check US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates

By News Desk
9:05 am | Sep 20, 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows mixed trends against major foreign currencies, according to updated exchange rates from the open market.

US dollar was being traded at Rs282.55 for buying and Rs282.75 for selling, while the euro stood at Rs332.60 (buying) and Rs337.60 (selling). UK pound remained firm at Rs384.50 and Rs389.50, respectively.

Among Gulf currencies, UAE dirham was recorded at Rs77.25 for buying and Rs78.25 for selling, while the Saudi riyal stood at Rs75.40 and Rs76.40.

Other notable rates included the Kuwaiti dinar at Rs917.10 (buying) and Rs926.10 (selling), the Bahraini dinar at Rs749.50 and Rs757.00, and the Omani riyal at Rs733.90 and Rs741.40.

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan

Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar 282.55 282.75
Euro 332.60 337.60
UK Pound Sterling 384.50 389.50
UAE Dirham 77.25 78.25
Saudi Riyal 75.40 76.40
Australian Dollar 187.30 192.30
Bahrain Dinar 749.50 757.00
Canadian Dollar 203.20 208.20
Chinese Yuan 39.47 39.87
Danish Krone 44.15 44.75
Hong Kong Dollar 36.12 36.47
Indian Rupee 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen 1.8950 1.9950
Kuwaiti Dinar 917.10 926.10
Malaysian Ringgit 67.00 67.60
New Zealand Dollar 164.70 166.70
Norwegian Krone 28.37 28.67
Omani Riyal 733.90 741.40
Qatari Riyal 77.22 77.92
Singapore Dollar 219.13 221.13
Swedish Krona 29.99 30.29
Swiss Franc 355.02 357.77
Thai Baht 8.73 8.88
   
