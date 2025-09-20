Currency Rates in Pakistan – 20 September 2025 – Check US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows mixed trends against major foreign currencies, according to updated exchange rates from the open market.

US dollar was being traded at Rs282.55 for buying and Rs282.75 for selling, while the euro stood at Rs332.60 (buying) and Rs337.60 (selling). UK pound remained firm at Rs384.50 and Rs389.50, respectively.

Among Gulf currencies, UAE dirham was recorded at Rs77.25 for buying and Rs78.25 for selling, while the Saudi riyal stood at Rs75.40 and Rs76.40.

Other notable rates included the Kuwaiti dinar at Rs917.10 (buying) and Rs926.10 (selling), the Bahraini dinar at Rs749.50 and Rs757.00, and the Omani riyal at Rs733.90 and Rs741.40.