Death anniversary of Allama Iqbal being observed today

LAHORE – The 86th death anniversary of philosopher, poet and thinker, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal is being observed today to acknowledge his services for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

He was born on November 9, 1877 in Sialkot.

Allama Iqbal was a great visionary poet who conceived the idea of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Sub-continent, which was later materialized in the form of Pakistan.

Allama Iqbal, through his poetry and thoughts, awakened the Muslims to seek knowledge and realize their potential for real objectives.