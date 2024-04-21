Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Pakistan

Death anniversary of Allama Iqbal being observed today

Web Desk
04:48 PM | 21 Apr, 2024
Death anniversary of Allama Iqbal being observed today

LAHORE – The 86th death anniversary of philosopher, poet and thinker, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal is being observed today to acknowledge his services for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

He was born on November 9, 1877 in Sialkot.

Allama Iqbal was a great visionary poet who conceived the idea of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Sub-continent, which was later materialized in the form of Pakistan.

Allama Iqbal, through his poetry and thoughts, awakened the Muslims to seek knowledge and realize their potential for real objectives.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

04:48 PM | 21 Apr, 2024

Death anniversary of Allama Iqbal being observed today

04:23 PM | 21 Apr, 2024

Chicken rate today Lahore: Price soars up to Rs 200 per kg

03:51 PM | 21 Apr, 2024

Iran President Raisi to arrive in Pakistan tommorow

02:52 PM | 21 Apr, 2024

Pakistan dispatches 8th aid shipment to Gaza amidst ongoing conflict

12:08 PM | 21 Apr, 2024

One dead, several injured as clashes between PTI, PML-N mar ...

11:04 AM | 21 Apr, 2024

Two Customs officials killed in DI Khan gun attack

Pakistan

09:09 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

Viral video: Police officer caught getting cozy with girl in uniform

11:19 AM | 19 Apr, 2024

Woman gives birth to sextuplets in Rawalpindi

08:45 PM | 19 Apr, 2024

Oil tanker catches fire at petrol pump in Blue area of Islamabad 

07:00 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

Young man dies in suspected collision with Punjab CM's security ...

08:59 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

17th annual conference on Management of Pakistan Economy commences at ...

07:29 PM | 19 Apr, 2024

Shoes of over dozen worshippers stolen from Pakistan parliament’s ...

Advertisement

Latest

04:48 PM | 21 Apr, 2024

Death anniversary of Allama Iqbal being observed today

Gold & Silver

03:29 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - PKR to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 21 April 2024

Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 21, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.

Euro stands at 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.20 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 21 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.5
Euro EUR 293 296
UK Pound Sterling GBP 342.5 346
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 39.78 40.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.53 35.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.11 912.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.08 58.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.61 25.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.2 731.2
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 305.47 307.97
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: