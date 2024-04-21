Presiding officer detained over alleged rigging video in PP-36 Wazirabad

Amid allegations of rigging, a presiding officer in PP-36 Wazirabad has been detained following the emergence of a video purportedly showing irregularities in the polling process. The video, which surfaced after polling concluded in the constituency, has raised concerns about the handling of ballot papers before the end of polling.
وزیر آباد PP 36 میں بھی دھاندلہ عروج پر— Ahmad Hassan Bobak (@ahmad_bobak) April 21, 2024
پیر کوٹ پولنگ سٹیشن پر پریذیڈنٹ آفسیر کی جیب سے بھاری تعداد میں سٹیمپ شدہ بیلٹ پیپرز برآمد ہوئے ہیں@PTIofficial pic.twitter.com/YbLJcNuufR
Authorities have taken the presiding officer into custody for further investigation, as the footage suggests unauthorized access to the ballot papers. The Sunni Ittehad Council has also expressed apprehensions regarding the incident, highlighting the recovery of votes from the presiding officer's possession.
In response to the incident, law enforcement agencies have launched an inquiry into the matter, focusing on allegations of electoral misconduct. Moreover, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken notice of the incident in Narowal's Zafarwal area.
The ECP has announced a formal investigation into the incident, appointing the Gujranwala regional election commissioner as the inquiry officer. The inquiry aims to uncover the facts surrounding the alleged rigging and ensure transparency in the electoral process.
The incident comes amidst the ongoing by-elections, underscoring the importance of upholding the integrity of the electoral process and addressing any instances of malpractice.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 21, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro stands at 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.20 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
