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Atta Tarar says Iran yet to confirm participation in Islamabad talks

By Web Desk
9:32 pm | Apr 21, 2026
Atta Tarar Says Iran Yet To Confirm Participation In Islamabad Talks

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Atta Tarar has said that confirmation from Iran regarding participation in the Islamabad talks has not yet been received.

In a statement on X, he said Pakistan is maintaining continuous contact with Iran as a mediator and remains committed to diplomacy and dialogue.

He added that the ceasefire will end at 4:50 AM on April 22, noting that Iran’s decision on joining the talks is being considered crucial.

The minister further stated that Pakistan is actively trying to persuade Iran to take part in the negotiations, with efforts underway to move forward with the second round of talks, emphasizing that serious diplomatic steps are being taken for peace.

 

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