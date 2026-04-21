Iran yet to confirm attendance at Islamabad Talks 2.0, Tarar says amid High-Stakes Diplomacy

ISLAMABAD – Iran has still not issued a formal confirmation regarding whether it will send a delegation to participate in the upcoming Islamabad Peace Talks, Minister of Information and Broadcasting of Pakistan Attaullah Tarar said.

Tarar said Pakistan acting in its role as mediator is is continuous and active contact with Iranian authorities, with ongoing efforts aimed at keeping diplomatic channels open and advancing dialogue between the parties.

The ceasefire is set to expire at 4:50 a.m. PST on 22 April, adding urgency to the situation. He said Iran’s decision to participate in the talks before the completion of the two-week ceasefire period is being viewed as critically important for the continuation of the peace process.

Pakistan has reportedly made sustained and serious diplomatic efforts to persuade the Iranian leadership to take part in the second round of negotiations. These behind-the-scenes engagements are still underway, with Islamabad continuing to push for Iranian participation as the deadline approaches.