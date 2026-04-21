‘No Escape for Iran from Islamabad Talks’: Trump Pushes Tehran as ceasefire deadline looms

ISLAMABAD – Tensions between US and Iran surged dramatically ahead of key Islamabad Talks as US President Donald Trump issued stark ultimatum, saying Tehran has “no choice” but to send representatives to upcoming negotiations in Islamabad.

Trump claimed United States had effectively “won the war” against Iran. He argued that without American military presence, Iran would require nearly two decades to rebuild its capabilities.

He issued a chilling warning regarding the fragile ceasefire, suggesting that it could collapse at any moment. POTUS said that if a deal is not reached soon, the U.S. could resume military operations. “I expect to be bombing because I think that’s a better attitude to go in with,” he said, stressing that American forces are fully prepared and “raring to go.” He further emphasized that the military has been heavily rearmed during the ceasefire period, adding, “We’re loaded up… we have so much ammo, so much of everything.”

Trump made it clear that he does not support extending the current ceasefire, which is set to expire on Wednesday. He warned that time is running out for diplomacy and insisted Iran must act quickly if it wants to avoid further escalation, claiming Iranian officials are under intense pressure and effectively forced into negotiations.

He acknowledged that recent U.S. strikes targeting Iranian leadership could be interpreted as a form of “regime change,” even though he said it was not the original intention. He argued that the resulting leadership shift has made Iran’s internal decision-making “more rational.”

Meanwhile, the already fragile ceasefire agreed earlier in April continues to unravel amid mutual accusations of violations. Iran had briefly allowed limited maritime movement through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil route, but tensions flared again after a U.S. naval destroyer opened fire on an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel in the Gulf of Oman.

Washington claimed the ship was attempting to evade a naval blockade, while Iran strongly condemned the incident as a breach of the ceasefire and labeled it “armed piracy.” Iran’s military has since vowed retaliation, accusing the United States of escalating hostilities and violating the agreement, further pushing the region toward renewed confrontation.