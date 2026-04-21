Nawaz Sharif lauds PM Shehbaz, CDF Asim Munir for boosting Pakistan’s global image

MURREE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir have carried out historic efforts to enhance Pakistan’s global standing.

Addressing a high-level meeting of the Gilgit-Baltistan parliamentary board, he stated that the party has played a strong role both in politics and national defense.

He said the leadership had worked tirelessly, adding that the green passport is once again gaining respect worldwide.

Nawaz Sharif noted that the party has served the people of Gilgit-Baltistan, including the construction of a Rs60 billion road project that reduced travel distances. He added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is giving special attention to the region’s development.

He emphasized that development projects in Gilgit-Baltistan are not favors but the rightful entitlement of the people, adding that the party has delivered through actions rather than mere promises.

He further stated that Punjab and the federal government are leading in development, and that Gilgit-Baltistan is as important to him as Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan. He reiterated that PML-N believes in practical performance and has played a significant role in every sector.

Nawaz Sharif added that any funding gaps in Gilgit-Baltistan would be addressed by the prime minister, saying he would personally ensure funds are allocated to the region.

He said infrastructure projects, including roads worth billions of rupees, are essential and not a favor, noting that travel time has been reduced from 24 hours to 10 hours. He also highlighted the importance of investments like the Lowari Tunnel.

The former prime minister said that major development projects are ongoing in Islamabad and Punjab, urging other provinces to follow similar models. He added that local governments should also generate their own funds alongside federal support.

He stressed that budgets should be spent on public welfare rather than benefiting individuals, adding that his party avoids unnecessary blame games.

Criticizing governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he questioned what progress had been made over the past 15 years, asking whether people there have access to free medicines and quality transport, and whether they are living comfortably.